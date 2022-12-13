With COVID-19, RSV and flu cases brewing across Yakima County and the state, officials recommend people wear masks, avoid large crowds and wash their hands as often as possible.
Though case numbers continue to rise, giving credence to the fears of a “triple-demic” earlier this fall, DOH officials said multiple times during a media briefing on Tuesday that the return to statewide mask requirements is not being considered.
“Given the current situation, requirements for masks are only in health care and correctional settings. We do not believe this is the time to make any modifications to these requirements,” said Dr. Umair Shah, secretary of health for the DOH.
Shah said flu activity levels in Washington are among the highest in the country, in line with states like Tennessee, and Virginia as well as New York City and Washington, D.C.
Officials say masks help limit the spread of flu, RSV and COVID. They believe RSV and flu cases in the west side of the state have peaked. In the next two weeks or so, they expect the same to happen in Eastern Washington.
Yakima County
In Yakima County, there were 128 RSV cases in early December, and 125 the last week of November at Yakima Valley Memorial and Astria Health hospitals in Sunnyside and Toppenish. The RSV positivity rate has been hovering around 31% in local hospitals.
The hospitals reported 210 flu cases in early December compared to 180 cases the last week in November, with a positivity rate around 27%, according to information from the Yakima Health District.
The numbers do not include private provider test results, so they are just a general guideline and may not be an accurate representation of overall cases in the community, the health district said.
Vaccinations
Shah said the rise in respiratory virus cases is part of an annual winter surge of diseases as temperatures drop.
Michele Roberts, assistant secretary for prevention and community health at the DOH, said the number of flu shots administered in the state this year was nearly 2.2 million, a 3.3.% rise compared to the 2.1 million doses given at the same time last year.
She said children 6 months to 12 years of age this flu season have received the least doses of any age group since the 2019-20 season. The opposite is true for all other age groups, which have had the most doses administered in three years.
For more information regarding the flu, its symptoms and where to get vaccinated, residents can visit www.knockoutflu.org.
Staying home when sick
Much like with COVID-19, health officials urged individuals with RSV to avoid visiting hospital emergency departments to avoid further spreading the virus.
“Please treat symptoms at home when possible. Almost all children and adults recover from RSV without treatment and testing for RSV usually is not recommended or needed,” said Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, chief science officer for the DOH. “ Contact your medical provider if you need additional care. It’s a good idea to consult a nurse or seek help by telehealth first before going to the urgent care or the emergency department.”
Kwan-Gett said though RSV case counts have most likely reached their peak, masking, covering sneezes and washing one’s hands often will help bring cases down as quickly as possible.
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have also been rising slowly since mid-fall.
“The most recent data on our COVID-19 dashboard is showing a rise in overall cases across out state,” Kwan-Gett said. “We’ve also seen an increase in hospitalizations in recent weeks. It’s really important not to let our guard down, especially as people prepare for celebrations and prepare to travel to see family and loved ones this holiday season.”
DOH officials said the state has acquired an additional 3 million at-home COVID-19 tests to be distributed to households in need. Tests can be ordered free of charge through www.sayyescovidhometest.org. Until the end of the year, each household can order up to 10 at-home tests.
Starting in January, the state’s Say Yes to COVID Test program will begin slowing down its operations. At the start of 2023, Washington households will be eligible to order up to five at-home tests.
Officials also announced the bivalent COVID-19 booster which is designed to combat the omicron ba.5 and ba.4 variants have now been made available for children 6 months and older.
The Yakima Health District recommends visiting www.YakimaVaccines.org or www.YakimaVacunas.org for vaccine locations and availability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.