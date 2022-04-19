The city of Yakima has suspended mask-wearing requirements on Yakima Transit buses and at the Yakima Air Terminal in the wake of a federal judge’s ruling on Monday regarding mask mandates.
As of Tuesday, masks are optional on buses and inside the airport, said Randy Beehler, communications and public affairs director for the city.
“My understanding is that whether or not masks are required on planes is still within the purview of the airlines,” Beehler said. “But with regard to the terminal building itself, as of today, masks are optional.”
Alaska Airlines, the main commercial airline operating at Yakima Air Terminal, announced late Monday that masks would no longer be required on its flights, and several other major airlines, including Delta and United, issued similar statements.
TSA said Monday it would no longer enforce the requirement on public transportation and at transportation hubs. Masks are no longer required at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the Associated Press reported.
Further information about terminal rules at the Yakima airport are available at flyykm.com.