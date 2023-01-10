Hundreds are expected to participate in events Sunday and Monday in Toppenish and Yakima honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
King's birthday is Sunday, and a city-wide Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Service will begin at 3 p.m. that day at the Greater Faith Baptist Church, 816 S. Sixth St. in Yakima. Sister Kathleen Ross of Toppenish will speak, said Robert Trimble, who has retired as a minister but has helped organize Yakima events honoring King for many years.
Longtime educator Ross co-founded Heritage University with Violet Lumley Rau and Martha Yallup and served as its first president. She retired from that role in 2010 but remains involved in the community and is an active member of her religious order, the Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary.
On Monday, the welcome and kickoff for the 13th annual Toppenish Peace March starts at 10 a.m. at the parking lot of O’Reilly Auto Parts at 300 W. First Ave. Marchers will walk to Toppenish Middle School at 104 Goldendale Ave. at 10:30 a.m.
A motivational speaker, presentations and performances will follow at the middle school at 11:15 a.m. Bus transportation back to the O’Reilly parking lot will be available after the event.
In Yakima, those participating in the 38th annual Martin Luther King Peace March will start gathering at 11:30 a.m. at North Fifth Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The march will begin at noon and continue down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Eighth Street, ending at the Yakima Convention Center.
A community program honoring King will follow at 1 p.m. at the Yakima Convention Center.
Other events are planned as part of the 38th annual celebration in Yakima, including the 20th annual Lee Paggett Food Drive, which began Monday and continues through Friday. People may drop off non-perishable items at Eisenhower and Davis high schools from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Food boxes will be placed outside the main office at both high schools.
On Friday and Saturday, the Martin Luther King Jr. Basketball Tournament takes place in the OIC Excel gym, 1001 N. Ninth Ave., Yakima. It is scheduled from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Entry fee is $7 and meal tickets are $4. Kindergartners through eighth-graders may participate; no AAU.
Also on Friday, a food distribution is set for 9 a.m. to noon at the OIC Henry Beauchamp Community Center, 1211 S. Seventh St.
