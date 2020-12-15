Martha Rice was unanimously elected as the new president of the Yakima School District Board of Directors during a virtual business meeting Tuesday night.
She has served on the board for 23 years, but will step into the new leadership role in place of Raymond Navarro Jr., who cited time constraints and a desire for more family time in stepping down from the position after two years.
Fellow board member Graciela Villanueva was initially nominated as the new president, but declined the nomination due to time constraints. She was unanimously elected to continue in her role as board vice president, which she took over in June of 2019.
Both titles were effective immediately. Navarro will remain on the board as a member.