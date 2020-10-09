This year’s irrigation shutoffs for the Yakima Valley start Oct. 12 and run through at least Oct. 20.
In preparation, people should finish up with needed watering and winterize their irrigation systems.
Sunnyside: Oct. 12
The Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District will shut down laterals 51.18 and 51.87 on Oct. 12.
The early shutdown will allow work to start on this year’s piping projects, the irrigation district said in a news release.
The district will shut down its main canal between Oct. 18 and Oct. 20. Some areas may have water for a few days beyond those dates as the canal drains, the announcement said.
“If you have questions as to whether you are affected by the early shut down, please contact SVID at 837-6980,” the Sunnyside announcement said.
City of Yakima: Oct. 15
Yakima’s Water and Irrigation Division is shutting down operations for the majority of residential and business customers Oct. 15. The few other area irrigation systems that operate independently from Yakima’s systems also will shut down over the next few weeks.
Irrigation Supervisor Rich Sanislo said people should start preparing for the shutdown.
“If they need to do some final watering, they should get that done this weekend,” Sanislo said. “People should also go through the process of winterizing their own irrigation systems after the water stops flowing on October 15th.”
The city’s system that now delivers water to Yakima customers involves 66 individual, smaller systems consolidated almost 25 years ago into a single utility.
The city provides water to about 11,000 customers.
Yakima-Tieton: Oct. 19
The Yakima-Tieton Irrigation District — which provides irrigation to 27,900 acres in Tieton, Cowiche, Naches Heights, West Valley and portions of Yakima west of 40th Avenue — will be ending the 2020 irrigation season Oct. 19, with a planned shutdown for “first thing in the morning,” according to a district announcement.
The shutdown will start at the diversion and work down through the system, the announcement said.