Marivy Vasquez arrived in Yakima when she was 17, following her parents from Guadalajara, Mexico.
It was a huge change for a teenager, she said.
"I was just like any young adult coming to this country, finding out that it’s not the same. You face a lot of barriers. The language is one," she said.
She had already graduated from high school in Guadalajara, but she decided to enroll at Davis High School, where she earned her second high school diploma. After graduating, Vasquez had to start working immediately; she became a translator, interpreter and local teacher.
"The reason I didn’t continue with my education back then was because I’m the oldest of 10. I had a lot of responsibility on my plate, supporting my parents," she said. "Back then, I was undocumented. Back then, they didn’t have any financial aid for undocumented students. It was impossible for me to pay my tuition and also support my parents and myself."
But Vasquez had her sights set on completing her education. While completing her associate's, bachelor's and master's degrees, she began working at Yakima Valley College.
She helped students who had similar experiences to her, students who were first generation or migrants or monolingual. Now, she is the director of YVC's College Assistance Migrant Program, which offers migrant students aid and empowerment as they enter higher education.
The Yakima Herald-Republic spoke with Vasquez about some of her experiences.
What was your journey like?
I started at YVC after I had already then (become) the wife, the mom, had three kids. I could say after 20 years, I decided to come back, finish my education that I had started a long time ago. It was 2010 when I started here at YVC and I saw an opportunity to also work. Back then, I also worked for Title V program as the coordinator. I never stopped working. I went to school, worked full time.
My now-27-year-old daughter was my biggest support. I could say, she always pushed me. ‘No, mom, you can do it.’ She became my helper with my other two children. 2016 is when I graduated from Central with my bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies, minor in Spanish, minor in psychology and family studies.
I didn’t want to stop because I had stopped for so long. So I went and enrolled into a master’s program through WGU, Western Governor’s University. I did it in higher education administration.
In 2017, we lost our home in a house fire. That was something that I could say, a life event that we would never forget because we lost everything and, from one day to another, we didn’t have a home. We didn’t have anything.
I had to put a stop to my master’s program. I didn’t want to continue until I was settled.
I found out about this program through Southern Oregon University in Oregon, which had a collaboration or agreement with the University of Guanajuato in Mexico. When I saw that, it was like, ‘This is going to be one of my dreams, to actually attend one of the universities in Mexico.’ So I did.
Later, I got the opportunity to work as a part-time agent faculty teaching Spanish, medical interpreting for YVC. I’m like, ‘OK, I can use my skills and everything.’ At the moment, I’m the director for CAMP (College Assistance Migrant Program).
YVC never had it before. We’re going into our fourth year; this is a five-year grant. I’m also a faculty member teaching Spanish medical interpreting for health care. I feel like I am in the place, right now, where I can use all of my skills. My focus and my objectives are also to provide full support and assistance to migrant students, empower them to success academically and personally in college.
What is your work with CAMP like?
We provide tailored academic guidance to migrant students. Students who have been in the migrant program, it’s another way where students who come from a migrant background, their parents would move to different places to seek work. I also was a migrant student. I can tell, firsthand, that this program helped me when I first came from Mexico.
Most of our students are, if they’re not migrant, they also come from families that are working at the moment, out at the fields, down at the warehouses. That’s what makes them eligible for the program.
Having this program that helps students over at the Grandview campus and helps students over at the main campus, we’re making sure the students from the Lower Valley also get the same resources, the same academic opportunities.
We offer services including financial support. We want to make sure they know what to expect and not see surprises. We also help them with a scholarship, we call it a stipend, of $2,000. We help them pay for their books.
(There is) tutoring for those students who need it, study tables, study materials, academic advising and also counseling. What do they need when they need extra support? If they’re going through something not too good, things going in their lives, we refer them to our counseling center at YVC.
Students sometimes don’t know about all these resources. We also offer workshops, seminars. ... new student orientation in August. That’s to get students started, starting to get to know them, starting a community with our program. With the students who come from the Lower Valley, we provide transportation.
We also have really good communication and we work closely with the financial aid department. Whenever we have an issue, we personally connect the student with someone.
What are some of the challenges students face?
I am first generation. Most of our CAMP students are first generation. They don’t have the support at home. They don’t have someone to say, ‘Hey, go this way, go talk to someone, go talk to. ...’ They don’t know anything about higher education.
This can be very intimidating, to just walk in and not know where to go, who to go to and ask for help as to how to navigate the system. I can still think of 2010, when I first walked in as a student, of how scared I felt. What happens if I don’t pass a class? What’s going to happen with my financial aid? I didn’t know any of that, I had to learn the hard way.
They always know I am going to ask this question: Where do you see yourself in five years? What are the things you’re having trouble with right now and you don’t understand? That’s my focus.
As a migrant student, they might not have a lot of places to study at home, because an apartment is too small.
We have study table time where we want you to finish your homework here, because if you take it home you’ll procrastinate and you won’t finish it on time. That’s another way of teaching them how to time manage. If they go home, they probably have a sibling they have to take care of. They probably have chores they have to do at home.
A lot of our migrant students work. Even though we want them to know that we support them because they have to support their parents and their family, we’re also kind of strict. You have to focus on your priorities. You have to show me that your priority is school. If you show me this quarter that you did well, that you got at least a 2.0 GPA, this is your stipend. We wait until the end of each quarter to give them their stipend, but we still help them with books. It’s an incentive.
Another barrier that we have noticed is, especially after COVID, a lot of our students didn’t have Wi-Fi or internet access. We used to have hotspots where students could check one out and then take it home.
We also have students who have limited English proficiency. They went to high school for one year, two years, and their English is not the best. So they come here and we also try to connect them to resources so they can get that extra help. So far, all the students who came here last year and spoke just Spanish, now they’re just speaking English to us. Everything is bilingual.
How would your 17-year-old self feel about seeing you now?
I don’t think I ever imagined being at this position and making a difference in my community. Planting that seed and being a role model for those women who have gone through the same difficulties as myself -- being a woman, being Hispanic. I had to learn this new language, emerge in a new culture. I never, never imagined that I could be here. When I found out what the meaning of imposter syndrome was, I could totally see myself.
Don’t give up for anything, even if things go wrong and you stop for a while, which is what I did. It took me three years to earn my AA degree, it took me three years to earn my BA and it took me three years to earn my master’s. But I had a goal and I literally said to myself, ‘In 10 years, I’m going to graduate in 2021 with my master’s.’
I feel very proud of myself and where I’m at. If I did it, other people can do it, if you just ask the right questions.
You have your family. In my culture, family comes first. If you have that support from your family, even if they don’t know anything about higher education, they’re always there saying, ‘Mijo, you can do it.’ That’s all they need.
