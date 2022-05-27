Men — old-school alpha types, anyway — know how to get through pain: They walk it off.
And that’s exactly what Shawn Marceau plans to do this Memorial Day weekend. He’s taking what he calls a Warrior Walk through the heart of the Yakima Valley.
Starting at 0600 hours Saturday, he’ll set off from his home in Harrah and walk 17 grueling miles to the Tahoma Cemetery in Yakima to visit the grave of his late son, Lance Cpl. Joe M. Jackson. Jackson was just 22 when he was killed by an improvised bomb during a deployment in the Helmand province of Afghanistan on April 24, 2011, — Easter Sunday.
“I have to go through a physical journey,” Marceau explained in an interview this week. “Something like a cleansing. I have to be free. I have to let my pain go.”
Marceau, program manager for the Yakama Nation Veteran Affairs office for the past four years, served from 1990-94 as an infantryman in a rifle platoon of the 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines. In his work, he helps other veterans transition to civilian life and pursue their life goals.
Yet he has wrestled with his own grief and guilt ever since he lost his son. Jackson had always looked up to his dad and wanted to be a Marine just like him — maybe, Marceau fears in his most desperate hours, it’s his own fault that his son enlisted and met such a tragic fate.
The self-recriminations and the throbbing pain in his soul have haunted him day and night for the past 11 years.
“When you’re sitting in the dark, that’s when the demons come,” he said quietly.
A few months ago, however, he began to realize he needed to move past his pain and start living for his family and friends — especially his wife and daughter.
Walking seemed like an ideal to way to distance himself from his spiritual wounds.
Since Jackson’s 1st Battalion 5th Marines lost 17 men in Afghanistan in 2011, Marceau hit upon the idea of walking 17 miles — a mile to honor each man.
But where would he walk? Where could a 17-mile journey lead, anyhow?
He considered several possible routes around Harrah. Then one day, on a whim, he checked Google Maps to see how far Tahoma Cemetery was from his home.
“I’ll be darned if it wasn’t 17 miles exactly,” he said.
Memorial Day weekend seemed like a natural time for the Warrior Walk.
Marceau mentioned his plan to several of his friends, and now about 15 people — all of whom know firsthand the kind of pain Marceau’s been living with — plan to accompany him Saturday. Marceau would welcome anyone else who cares to walk along for all or part of the route.
The group will carry numerous 12-by-13-inch American flags, planting one each mile along the way to honor another Marine from the 1st Battalion 5th Marines. They’ll also post tags with biographical information about each of the men.
An independent film crew plans to document the walk for an upcoming movie.
“The therapeutic part of this is gonna be amazing,” Marceau said.
He knows it won’t be easy, though.
The 6-feet-1, 315-pound Marceau expects to be in a lot of pain during his long walk. But that’s part of the healing. The soreness in his feet and legs will remind him of why he’s out there.
It’ll remind him that even though his son lost both legs and an arm in that fatal explosion, his father will always carry him along.
“I’m walking for you,” Marceau said.
Once he arrives in Tahoma — “time frame is whenever we get there” — Marceau said with a laugh, he’ll do a roll call. He’ll read off the names of the 17 fallen Marines, ending with his son’s.
Maybe then, he hopes, he’ll be able lay down his burden.
“I’m just tired of carrying it,” Marceau said. “I just have to let it go.”
He’ll still visit Jackson’s grave every Tuesday — as he’s done all along — but it’s time to start living for himself again. He needs to walk it off.
“I’m gonna leave that bad medicine on the side of the road,” Marceau said.
