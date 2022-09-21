You don’t have to be in a perceived position of power or wealth to change the world for the better, according to Maria Shriver, who kicked off the Yakima Town Hall Series’ 50th season on Wednesday.
As First Lady of California "people would come up to me and say ‘you should do something about this,’ and I would ask them, ‘What are you doing about it?’”
“Each person in this room has the power to change a person’s life,” she told the Capitol Theater audience.
And they can also be role models for cooperation in a time of political polarization, she said in the conversational style presentation moderated by Sueann Ramella, programming director for Northwest Public Broadcasting.
The daughter of Sargent Shriver and Eunice Kennedy Shriver, her interest in journalism was piqued as she traveled with her father’s vice-presidential campaign in 1972, spending time with the traveling press corps, whom she said were more fun than the politicians in the front of the plane.
She realized that through journalism she could make a difference in the world, which was in keeping with her family’s tradition of service and duty. Her father was the founding director of the Peace Corps, and her mother founded the Special Olympics.
“I could make a difference with the stories that I choose to tell and the people I choose to interview,” Shriver said. “(I had) extraordinary opportunities to meet people I wouldn’t have met if I had stayed in my family’s path."
She applied her journalistic talents to the subject of Alzheimer’s disease when her father — whom she described as one of the smartest people she knew — was afflicted with it. She wanted to find out what caused the disease.
Shriver wrote a children’s book on the subject, and while she was pursuing her work on Alzheimer’s, she found that more women than men had the disease, which was born out by research that found two-thirds of Alzheimer’s patients were women.
As a result, Shriver found the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement, which does research into the disease and provides information for prevention, treatment and how to live with it.
She said one thing she learned when her father developed the disease was to accept him in his current condition. During one visit he talked about the beautiful sound of a fountain, which Shriver said was actually traffic passing by. She finally accepted his interpretation of the sound rather than trying to correct him.
At a news conference before her presentation, Shriver said that while the political climate is highly polarized, there is actually more cooperation between people going on at local levels. It’s a matter of looking for that cooperation and exemplifying it rather than the loud, contentious voices in politics.
“There is a lot more cooperation going on in Yakima than is exemplified in Washington,” Shriver said. “The vast majority of people get along on vast fundamental issues. We focus on those who don’t get along.”
Shriver recalled how her father would bring people from various political parties, faiths and ethnicities together in his home. Shriver, a Democrat, was also the wife of a Republican California governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and her children saw that while they had fiery disagreements on politics, it was respectful.
Shriver noted that she is the third member of her family to visit Yakima, and the second to speak in the Town Hall Series. Her cousin, Caroline Kennedy, spoke in 2018, while her uncle, John F. Kennedy, spoke at a Democratic dinner in Yakima in 1959 when he was a U.S. senator.
