These maps show temporary recreation closures in the Yakima and Kittitas valleys because of high fire danger.
State Department of Natural Resources temporarily closed all its Eastern Washington land to public use Friday. The Department of Fish and Wildlife eastside wildlife areas will be available for day use only.
DNR manages several large areas near Yakima, including the Ahtanum State Forest, a popular site for motorized recreation located southwest of Yakima. It is closed until further notice, along with Barbecue Flats in the upper Wenas Valley, and the Teanaway Community Forest north of Cle Elum.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife lands such as the Oak Creek Wildlife Area and Wenas Wildlife Area will close to overnight use. Trails and water access areas on WDFW lands remain open for day use.
Camping will no longer be allowed and target shooting remains prohibited at WFDW’s local wildlife areas, including Oak Creek, Cowiche, LT Murray and Wenas. Visitors can still use the trails and water access points on those lands during the day.
The Nature Conservancy has temporarily closed the Central Cascades Forest around Cle Elum.
Additional maps are posted at https://www.washingtonhometown.com/fires.