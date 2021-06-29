A 50-year-old man’s body was pulled from Lake Aspen Sunday morning, Yakima police and the county coroner’s office said.
Fishermen spotted the body floating in the lake between 6 and 7 a.m. Sunday, according to YPD Capt. Shawn Boyle. He appeared to have drowned several days earlier, said Chief Deputy Yakima County Coroner Marshall Slight.
No autopsy was performed, and Slight said there appeared to be no signs of foul play. The man has been identified based on tattoos, but his name is not being released pending notification of family, Slight said.