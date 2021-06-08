A man's body was found by firefighters during a brush fire Monday, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Naches Fire Department responded to the fire just off of U.S. Highway 12 near milepost 179 on White Pass on Monday at 6:15 p.m.

Firefighters found the body while fighting the fire, which burned under an acre.

Yakima County Sheriff’s Office investigators noted that the body was significantly burned and the identity could not be readily determined. The man is believed to be about 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighed an estimated 170 pounds.

"The cause of death can’t be firmly determined at this time and so it’s not known if the person died as a result of the fire or was deceased prior to fire ignition," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Witnesses in the area at the time of the fire said nothing that would suggest violence had taken place prior to the fire or the body being found. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Anyone with information regarding this death is asked to contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-2500 regarding case 21C09299.