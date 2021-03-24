Callers within Washington's 509 area code can start including the area code when dialing next month, the Washington Utilities & Transportation Commission said Wednesday.
The change, which starts April 24, is meant to be "practice" for mandatory 10-digit dialing coming later this year. Currently, some callers can only use seven digits within the 509 area code.
Starting Oct. 24, calls made without adding the area code to the seven-digit phone number may not go through, and in July 2022 service providers will completely remove seven-digit dialing from their networks, according to the commission.
The change to 10-digit dialing in 509 is a step toward ensuring that everyone in the country will be able to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline using a three-digit code of 988 that launches in 2022, the commission said in a news release.
Ten-digit dialing will not affect the price of calls, coverage areas, whether a call is local or long-distance, rates and services, or any other existing three-digit lines such as 911, 711 and 211, the commission said.
The change might affect medical alert devices and alarm and security systems. While many systems use 10-digit dialing by default, some older equipment may still use seven-digits. Customers should contact their medical alert or security provider if they are not sure whether they need to reprogram their equipment.
All western Washington area codes switched to 10-digit dialing in 2017, leaving the 509 area code as the only one in the state that had not switched to 10-digit dialing.