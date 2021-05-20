Yakima police have identified a man whose remains were found Sunday.
Tereso Florez-Bautista, 45, of Walla Walla was identified based on his personal effects, including a distinctive belt buckle, Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely said.
Florez-Bautista had been brought by friends to Yakima for support services, Seely said, and his body was found around 4 p.m. Sunday in a vacant lot in the 4400 block of Alpine Way.
Seely said there was no evidence of foul play at the scene, and it appeared that he possibly died from a medical condition.
No autopsy will be performed, said Marshall Slight, Yakima County Chief Deputy Coroner. Slight said the belt buckle and other personal effects helped identify Florez-Bautista.
Based on the evidence, it appeared that he had been dead at least three days before he was discovered, Seely said.