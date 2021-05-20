Yakima police station

Yakima Herald-Republic file

Yakima police have identified a man whose remains were found Sunday.

Tereso Florez-Bautista, 45, of Walla Walla was identified based on his personal effects, including a distinctive belt buckle, Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely said.

Florez-Bautista had been brought by friends to Yakima for support services, Seely said, and his body was found around 4 p.m. Sunday in a vacant lot in the 4400 block of Alpine Way.

Seely said there was no evidence of foul play at the scene, and it appeared that he possibly died from a medical condition.

No autopsy will be performed, said Marshall Slight, Yakima County Chief Deputy Coroner. Slight said the belt buckle and other personal effects helped identify Florez-Bautista.

Based on the evidence, it appeared that he had been dead at least three days before he was discovered, Seely said.

Reach Donald W. Meyers at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: donaldwmeyers, or https://www.facebook.com/donaldwmeyersjournalist.