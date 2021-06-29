A man whose body was found at a brush fire at a White Pass campground earlier this month has been identified.
Van Jeffery Blankenship, 53, was identified based on the plates and screws that were installed in his right foot, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight.
At this point, authorities do not suspect foul play in Blakenship’s death, but Slight said the coroner’s office is awaiting toxicology results before making a final determination on the cause and manner of death.
Firefighters found Blankenship’s body June 7, after extinguishing a one-acre brush fire at the Windy Point campground, almost 10 miles west of Naches. Investigators determined that the fire started either under or very close to Blankenship’s body, which was significantly burned.