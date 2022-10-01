A 42-year-old Yakima man was hospitalized Friday after he was shot multiple times outside a home in the 1200 block of Garfield Avenue, Yakima police said.
The police were first alerted by a 911 call made by the victim’s son at 8:30 p.m. Yakima police Capt. Shawn Boyle said police were told two stories, the first that the victim was breaking up a fight between a woman and the suspect when the suspect opened fire.
The suspect was identified by Boyle as a man in his early 20s. Boyle said police also were told the victim was causing a disturbance and the suspect shot him.
Boyle said police arrested the suspect based on additional witness accounts.
Boyle said the suspect was booked into the Yakima County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.
