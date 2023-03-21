A man charged with unlawful possession of a gun in the 2017 shooting death of Sofia Ramirez was sentenced to 20 months in prison Tuesday, a punishment that leaves family feeling justice hasn’t been served.
Nearly seven years after Ramirez’s death, and seven trial postponements, David Gonzales, 30, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm Tuesday afternoon in Yakima County Superior Court.
His sentence of 20 months — the maximum the charge carried — stirred family, who left the courtroom abruptly, saying obscenities.
Police officers held back one family member who angrily attempted to reenter the courtroom where Gonzales still sat.
Outside the courthouse, Ramirez’ family briefly exchanged obscenities with Gonzales’ father and other family members. Police remained present and squad cars circled the courthouse as parties went their separate ways.
Standing across the street from the courthouse, Ramirez’s mother — Selia Rivas — said justice hasn’t been served.
“You think she’s going to rest in peace? No,” Rivas said.
On May 7, 2017, Ramirez, 18, was found dead in Gonzales’ car with a bullet in her head. The car was left in a used car dealership parking lot at Third and Arlington streets.
Witnesses said Ramirez accidentally shot herself while playing with a gun at a party at Gonzales’ apartment just blocks away from where she was found. They said they were driving her to a hospital when they panicked and abandoned Ramirez and the car.
Police determined her death was accidental and quickly closed the case. Family believed foul play was involved and unanswered questions prompted a second investigation.
That investigation found Gonzales’ DNA on the gun that killed Ramirez. A felon, he was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
The gun was among several stolen in a 2017 burglary and arson of Bi-Mart on North 40th Avenue.
During the sentencing hearing, Yakima Police Sgt. Ilifonso Garcia — who led the second investigation — requested the maximum sentence.
“For six years the Ramirez family has had to deal with this tragic loss of their child,” Garcia said. “There’s no doubt that if (Gonzales) wasn’t in possession of a gun that night, Ms. Ramirez would still be alive.”
Rivas tearfully told Judge Blaine Gibson that Gonzales was responsible for her daughter’s death and 20 months simply isn’t a stiff enough penalty.
“Twenty months is nothing compared to my daughter’s life,” Rivas said. “We missed her so much – we loved her.”
Deputy Prosecutor Holai Holbrook said Gonzales had prior convictions but the recent Blake decision that made simple drug possession legal erased some of his criminal points that would have bumped up his potential sentence.
Holbrook briefly described the scene, where there was a gun and drinking and how Ramirez’ body was dragged from the location where she suffered the fatal gunshot.
She also noted Gonzales’ Norteño gang affiliation, saying it poses additional risk.
Gibson asked Holbrook if she though Yakima police did a thorough job investigating the case.
Holbrook said there were lots of lies witnesses told police during the initial investigation and that the medical examiner said Ramirez’ wound wasn’t consistent with a self-inflicted wound.
Holbrook said Garcia’s investigation raised theories of what may have happened but only provided enough evidence to support unlawful possession of a firearm.
Gonzalez’s attorney, Patrick True, said Ramirez’s death was a tragedy “but at the end of the day (Gonzales) is charged with unlawful possession of a gun.”
Gonzales apologized to Ramirez’ family about the incident.
“I want to say I’m so sorry for what happened,” he said. “I loved her too; she was my friend.”
This story has been updated to correct Sgt. Ilifonso Garcia's name.
