A man was injured when he was hit by a vehicle while crossing an East Nob Hill Boulevard intersection Saturday afternoon.
A car was turning left from South 18th Street on to East Nob Hill Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. when it struck the pedestrian, said Yakima police Sgt. Noah Johnson. The man was taken to a local hospital with cuts and possible broken bones, but no life-threatening injuries, Johnson said.
Johnson said the driver of the car has been cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian. He did not have information on the ages of the driver or the pedestrian.
The intersection was fully reopened to traffic by 2 p.m., according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.