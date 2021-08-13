One man was injured in a fire at a John I. Haas hops processing plant in Yakima Friday morning.
Fire crews were called to a processing plant on North 16th Avenue near the Haas Innovations Center around 11:20 a.m. for a fire.
A crew working in the plant had a problem with a pilot light, and the natural gas ignited, burning the man on his face and arms, said fire Shift Cmdr. Tim Kerns. The fire also broke a nitrogen line, flooding the area with the gas, but people were able to get out of the building in time, Kerns said.
Firefighters were able to shut down the gas lines and put out the fire, Kerns said. The burned man was intubated and taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Kerns said.
Three fire engines and a truck, as well as a command vehicle responded to the call, for a total of 16 firefighters, Kerns said.
The extent of the damage has not been determined yet, Kerns said.