One person was injured in a Yakima house fire early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were called around 2:05 a.m. to 506 N. Sixth Ave., where they found the house on fire, according to a Yakima Fire Department news release. When they arrived, firefighters were told that a man was in the house, and firefighters were able to find him inside, the release said.
He was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for burns on his hands and arms, the release said. The man and another person were living in the house at the time, and they have been displaced, firefighters said.
Crews were able to contain the fire to half the house, the release said. Firefighters credited closed doors in the house with containing the fire.
Officials estimate the damage to the house at $100,000. The cause of the fire, which appears to have started in a bedroom, remains under investigation.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the man's injuries.
