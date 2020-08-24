A Port Orchard man was seriously injured Sunday afternoon jumping off a cliff in the Yakima River Canyon, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
Peter McClurg was taken to the hospital Ellensburg later airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after jumping off the “smiley face” rock along State Route 821. The Sheriff’s Office and medics from Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue found him along the river shoreline at 1:12 p.m. along with a group of rafters who stopped to assist.
It is the second serious incident at the rock, which also is known as Pac-Man rock, this summer. A Toppenish man died there earlier this month.
Anyone with questions about water conditions and hazards in Kittitas County can call the Sheriff’s Office at 509-965-7525 and ask to speak with a marine patrol deputy.