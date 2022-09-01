With their bright floral graphics, the photo albums look like they’d hold prints from the groovy 1970s. Thomas Hull knows almost all of the photos are older than that, with some from the early 20th century.
But Hull doesn’t know much more about the photos other than years written or printed on some, along with names. He thinks the two albums found along Ahtanum Road in the spring of 2021 show the journeys and lives of a family who came from Kansas to Yakima.
Even with today’s photo-saturated social media, older printed photos are still important to many people. Some have few or no photos of beloved family members. Hull wants to get these albums back to the person who lost them, or relatives.
“They’re a fascinating snapshot into a family’s life over the course of 70 years,” he said.
There are two young men in military uniforms posing with sabers; Hull surmises they may be Spanish-American War soldiers. They aren’t smiling. Nor is a severe-looking woman wearing a black, high-necked blouse and glasses.
A more recent photo shows a girl with carefully curled shoulder-length hair and “School Days 1955-56, Castlevale.” Others feature entire classes at the Barge School, which merged with the Lincoln School to become today’s Barge-Lincoln Elementary School, Hull said.
The photos don’t mean anything to Hull. “But if I can return them to somebody that they do mean something to, then that’s great,” he said.
A puzzle
Hull is inspired by his own love of history and family photos and Kate Kelley, also known as The Photo Angel. Her private Facebook group has more than 19,000 members. Kelley goes through old pictures at antique stores and anywhere else they’re for sale, looking for photos that are labeled so she can research them and return them to family members.
Kelley documents success stories and encourages others to search their attics and vintage shops for photos with identifiable information, do some research, return those photos to relatives and share their stories.
This isn’t the first time Hull, a Davis High School history teacher with deep family roots in the Yakima Valley, has spread the word about found photos in hopes of returning them to relatives.
In 2020, he shared four photos with the private Facebook group Growing Up in Yakima. They were tucked in a book he bought at the Tieton Drive Goodwill. All showed children and the back of a photo with three children had the month and year, December 1979, and their first names and ages.
Amid multiple comments, a relative reached out to Hull and the photos were returned to family. “The gal was super excited about it,” Hull said.
And in early 2021 Hull’s dad, John Hull, found an old sepia-toned photograph lying along the roadside of 86th Avenue in Ahtanum. The photo shows two men standing near a horse-drawn buggy with what resembles a yurt in the background. Though it had snowed recently, the photo wasn’t weather-damaged, Thomas Hull said, so it hadn’t been out there very long. He again shared the photo with the Growing Up in Yakima group.
Nobody claimed it, but information about the photo made its way to Ron Jennings through a relative. Jennings has lived in Ahtanum for decades and routinely walks around the West Valley community along Ahtanum Road, Hull said.
Jennings called Hull’s dad and said he had found two photo albums along the road and put them on footings for the old Clayson’s warehouse, near the Ahtanum Pioneer Church. Jennings figured somebody was going to come back for them, Thomas Hull said.
“Mom ran down and picked them up and brought them back to the house. And then we commenced going through them because that photo very much fits with all of these,” he added.
Names on back
Hull set this mystery aside for awhile because he was busy with teaching and graduate school. He’s also especially protective of the photo albums and hasn’t shared anything about them on social media because he wants to make sure they go back to the person who lost them, or the actual family.
“As best as I can figure out, they belong to the Norman family. Many of them have names on the back,” he said.
Hull has also seen the name Butler on several photos, along with Misener. There’s a postcard addressed to Mrs. Nora Misener of Plevna, Kansas, and postmarked 1912, and a photo of a work truck with the name Ernest Misener and Olathe, Kan.
There aren’t any recognizable landmarks, though a few photos show a white, wood-frame house. Two women in dresses stand in front of a motel or hotel; only the letters o, t and e are visible. One picture shows a dinner table with a big turkey, another a Christmas tree.
“They’re two albums of a whole family’s photos for generations,” he said. “They’re somebody’s photos and somebody cares about them.”
If you have reason to believe the two albums are yours, call or text Thomas Hull at 509-945-3668.
