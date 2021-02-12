A man and a girl were killed in a shed fire Friday morning in West Valley.
West Valley firefighters were sent out around 8:35 a.m. for a structure fire with people possibly inside. Crews found a shed fully on fire, said WVFD Capt. Jim Johnston.
“We could see a fairly significant column of smoke from about a mile away,” Johnston said. Due to the intensity of the fire, the 11 firefighters fought it from outside the shed, Johnston said.
After the fire was put out, firefighters found the body of a 49-year-old man and a 3-year-old girl inside the shed, Johnston said.
Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a 3-D mapping scan of the scene, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said, while the Yakima County Fire Marshal’s office is investigating. A cause is not known at this time, and it is not yet known if the man and girl were living in the shed, Johnston said.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice has scheduled autopsies for Sunday. The pair’s names are not being released pending notification of family, Curtice said.