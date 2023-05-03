Updated 10:40 a.m.: Yakima police fatally shot a 27-year-old man who was armed with a short-barreled shotgun in his front yard on Union Street early Wednesday, officials said.
Three police officers who fired were placed on administrative leave following the shooting, a police news release said.
Police went to the 100 block of Union Street at 7:11 a.m. after a 911 caller said his brother was off his medication, suffering mental health issues and armed with a sawed-off shotgun, Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely said. The family barricaded themselves inside their home after the man said "he wanted to shoot someone," Seely said.
Three officers who arrived at the scene ordered the man to put down the gun, Seely said, but they said the man leveled the weapon at them, and they opened fire, and then rendered first aid until paramedics arrived.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Seely said.
The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit, an interagency unit that handles officer shootings, is at the scene and will conduct the criminal investigation of the shooting.
Seely said YPD will conduct its own administrative review to determine if the shooting complied with department policies.
Union Street was closed between East Walnut Street and East Chestnut Avenue.
***
Updated 10 a.m.: Three police officers were involved in a shooting in the 100 block of Union Street in Yakima on Wednesday morning, officials said.
The Yakima Police Department said Union Street between Chestnut and Walnut streets would be closed for an extended period because of a patrol incident and people should use alternate routes.
Police Capt. Jay Seely said the three officers were at headquarters. Washington State Patrol, Zillah police and the Yakima Sheriff’s Office also were on scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
