A 34-year-old man accused of driving intoxicated, blasting through a stop sign and striking and seriously injuring another motorist Saturday in Toppenish is facing possible vehicular assault charges.
About 3 p.m., Jovan Tello Vaca was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup southeast on North Track Road when he passed several vehicles, blew through a stop sign at State Route 22 and at a high rate of speed crashed into a 1966 Ford Fairlane driven 68-year-old Ronald Sheets, according to a probable cause affidavit by the Washington State Patrol.
Sheets, who was thrown from his vehicle, was airlifted Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with a possible skull fracture and other injuries, the affidavit said.
The State Patrol is seeking the public's help finding witnesses to the collision. Anyone that may have any information regarding this incident is asked to contact WSP Detective Ryan Sauve at 509-734-5817 or 509-572-5161, also by email at Ryan.Sauve@wsp.wa.gov.
