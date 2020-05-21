Prosecutors charged A 43-year-old transient with two counts of second-degree malicious mischief Tuesday in connection with vandalism in downtown Yakima.
Phillip James McManus is accused of breaking windows at Yakima Neighborhood Connections and a plate-glass door at the Yakima Herald-Republic March 31, according to court documents.
Yakima police were called to Yakima Neighborhood Connections, 102 S. Naches Ave., shortly before 2:30 a.m. for a vandalism report. Officers found three broken windows on the east side to the building, while a window in a door was smashed on the west side, according to court documents.
Officers found no evidence that anyone entered through the broken windows, the documents said.
About four hours later, officers responded to the Herald-Republic office, 114 N. Fourth St., after an employee said a man threw a rock through a glass door, breaking it, court documents said. The employee told officers he saw a man in dark clothes on North Naches Avenue waking away shortly afterward, the documents said.
Officers found McManus, who matched the description, but the employee could not positively identify him as the one who threw the rock, according to a police probable cause affidavit.
McManus was identified as the suspect after police reviewed surveillance video at both buildings, the affidavit said.
Police estimated the damage at Yakima Neighborhood Connections at $1,000, and $1,100 for the door at the newspaper, court documents said.
McManus is being held at the Yakima County jail in lieu of $1,000 bail.