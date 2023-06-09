Franklin County prosecutors are looking at whether a Yakima County deputy prosecuting attorney sexually assaulted a man at a Union Gap restaurant in January.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said he asked his Franklin County counterpart, Shawn Sant, to look into the allegations to avoid a conflict of interest. He said a review by the Union Gap city prosecutor found no grounds for a misdemeanor prosecution.
Brusic said he has dealt with the issue surrounding the allegations against Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Amy Yarger from an administrative standpoint. He declined to go into detail, but said Yarger was not suspended from her job.
”That is within our office,” Brusic said in a recent interview. “I’m not getting into how it was handled.”
Yarger was hired in May 2022 and works in the unit that handles sexual assaults.
Yarger, who sat in on the interview with Brusic, declined to answer questions about the allegations that were made in a report to Union Gap police and a letter to Brusic.
In the documents, which were obtained by the Yakima Herald-Republic through a public records request, the 41-year-old man said he went to The Sea Galley at Valley Mall for a night out with a friend around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31.
As the man and his friend sat at the bar, Yarger and a man came in and sat next to them, with Yarger sitting next to the man, the letter and police reports said. Yarger introduced herself as “Amy” and said she was a deputy prosecutor, the documents said.
Yarger then ordered a round of tequila shots for the four of them, the man's letter said. The man said Yarger had her face inches away from his and was licking a shot glass in what he thought was a provocative way.
“I remember thinking to myself, ‘Well this is going to be a long night,’” the man said in his letter to Brusic.
The Yakima Herald-Republic does not identify sexual assault complainants without their consent.
After drinking the shots, the man turned to talk to his friend in Spanish, and Yarger interrupted them, saying she knew Spanish, the letter said. She then proceeded to “ramble in gibberish and finished by informing me that was her Spanish,” the man said in his letter.
The man told Yarger that his ancestors were from northern Spain, and he would rather spend the rest of the evening catching up with his friend, the letter said.
Yarger’s companion, whom the man assumed was her partner, tried to persuade her to leave the man alone, the letter said, but she instead put her hand on his thigh.
“Each time I would readjust my thigh she would remove her hand only to place it on me again and again,” the man wrote in his letter.
He said Yarger’s companion said, “You’re really doing that in front of me, I’m done, I’m leaving” and walked out the letter said.
He said Yarger’s advances escalated, with her rubbing the man’s arm and shoulder with her clothed breasts, the letter said, despite the man’s protests. He said she continued, practically sitting on the same chair as him.
“I froze,” the man wrote in his letter. “For one, I had been made aware of her standing within the judicial system. Secondly, she is a Caucasian female. Things would not have turned out favorably for me, a Hispanic male, if I made any attempts to get her off of me.”
He said the bartender came to his rescue, telling Yarger to keep one barstool between her and the man, as well as giving her breadsticks and water, the letter and police reports said.
The bartender, in a statement to Union Gap police, said Yarger appeared intoxicated and that she appeared to be touching the man under the counter. She said Yarger rolled her eyes when she was told to move, which she finally did, and then grabbed her purse and left, the statement said.
The bartender chased her down to get her to pay her tab at the front counter, but instead Yarger went back to the bar while the payment was processed. She left, only to come back 20 minutes later appearing as if she had fallen down, but she refused offers for a cab before leaving again.
The man said one of the servers who witnessed the incident told him that he had just been sexually assaulted.
While he did not want to press criminal charges, the man filed a report with the police and wrote a letter to Brusic so that Yarger could be held accountable in some way.
“How can the public trust the institutions set in place to protect them, if these institutions allow for people such as Amy to hold those key positions of power?” the man wrote.
Brusic said Margita Dornay, Union Gap’s prosecuting attorney, reviewed the case and determined she would not be filing any gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor charges.
Brusic then referred to the case to Sant to review for possible felony charges and to avoid conflicts of interest within his own office. That review is continuing, Brusic said.
“I’m not going to make a decision on this in any way,” Brusic said.
Yarger is not the first prosecutor in the Special Assault Unit, which handles sexual assault cases. to be accused of sexual misconduct.
Then-Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Alvin Lee Guzman Jr. was removed from the unit in August 2021 when a woman accused Guzman of sexually assaulting her. The woman had obtained a domestic violence protection order against Guzman. Guzman’s access to the Yakima County Courthouse was restricted and he was asked to work remotely.
Guzman was placed on unpaid leave when he was charged in Kittitas County Superior Court with two counts of taking indecent liberties and four counts of fourth-degree assault. That case is pending.
Brusic said he did not reappoint Guzman as a deputy prosecutor in December 2022, effectively ending his employment with the county.
In Guzman’s case, Brusic asked Kittitas County Prosecuting Attorney Greg Zempel to handle the case to avoid conflicts of interest.
Brusic said Yarger’s situation is “significantly different than Alvin’s,” but said he could not offer further explanation as he did not want to comment on the facts in the case.
“It is not up to me to determine the criminality of the situation,” Brusic said.
He said another factor in leaving Yarger in the sex-assault unit is a shortage of attorneys in the office. Earlier this year, Brusic said his office was short eight prosecutors, with some of his remaining staff taking on more than 200 cases.
“We’re in a difficult position,” Brusic said. “I don’t have an option.”
Brusic said while there are no specific rules for how prosecutors conduct themselves outside the office, he said there are general polices and reminders that they still represent the office even when they are off duty.
“If there is an issue, I need to know about it,” Brusic said.
