A 22-year-old man accused of shooting his grandfather made a preliminary appearance Tuesday in Yakima County Superior Court.
The shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Chase Road in Grandview, where the suspect was arrested, according to a probable cause affidavit by Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies.
The suspect told deputies he was being punched repeatedly by his grandfather when he fired the shot, the affidavit said.
The suspect told deputies he had disciplined his son, a child, for screaming when his grandfather became upset and began punching him in the face, the affidavit said.
The suspect said he pulled a gun from his waistband and fired a shot without aiming and saw his grandfather fall to the ground, the affidavit said.
His grandfather – the victim – then got up, said he was hit, and left in the van in which they had just returned from the store.
The suspect’s girlfriend told deputies she grabbed her son and ran from the van when the shot was fired, the affidavit said.
