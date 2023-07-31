A 33-year-old man Yakima accused of shooting of another man outside a Yakima grocery store made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court.
The shooting occurred July 9 in the parking lot of Safeway at intersection of South First Street and Mead Avenue, according to a Yakima police probable cause affidavit.
The victim said he approached the suspect — who was sitting in a parked car — to ask why he was talking about him. The suspect pointed a gun and fired at the victim, the affidavit said.
The victim turned to run and the suspect fired two more shots, the affidavit said. One appeared to have hit the ground. The victim noticed he was bleeding and felt pain in his leg, the affidavit said.
The suspect then exited the parked car and started walking toward the victim, but a woman described as his girlfriend convinced him to stop and they left the scene, the affidavit said.
Just before 3 p.m. Sunday, July 30, police spotted a car matching the description of the one involved in the Safeway shooting, and pulled it over near 17th and Arlington Avenues, a separate Yakima police affidavit said.
There were two occupants inside, a 29-year-old woman and the 33-year-man.
The driver sped off after the police officer informed the male passenger of an arrest warrant had for a possible first-degree assault charge.
Police followed the eluding vehicle through neighborhoods east of 16th Avenue, onto Interstate 82 and eventually State Route 821, the affidavit said.
The chase ended at the Roza recreation area north of Selah, where the car stopped and both occupants attempted to run, the affidavit said.
Police dispatched a police dog which caught the male suspect as he was running into bushes, the affidavit said.
Police were able to detain the driver, the affidavit said.
The man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault in the Safeway shooting. The female driver was arrested on suspicion of rendering criminal assistance, eluding, obstruction and resisting arrest, the affidavit said.
