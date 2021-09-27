The main phone numbers for the Yakima Herald-Republic and its call center became unavailable Monday afternoon because of issues at a major communications company.
According to an information systems manager at The Seattle Times Co., Bandwidth.com was hit by a distributed denial of services attack. Bandwidth.com supplies back-end phone services for much of the country, including The Seattle Times and its affiliate newspapers, the Herald-Republic and the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin.
Until Bandwidth.com is back, you can reach the Yakima Herald-Republic via email. The main addresses are: circulation, circulation@yakimaherald.com; news, news@yakimaherald.com; and advertising, advertising@yakimaherald.com.
