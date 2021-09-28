New piglets are star attraction at Swine Barn

Gus the pig will be leaving the Central Washington State Fair with some mouths to feed. The sow from the Holbrook family's Quail Haven Farm in Selah delivered her second litter Monday night.

"Yesterday we knew she was getting close; she was trying to build a nest," said Roger Holbrook as several people gathered to admire the 2-year-old mother and her five young ones.

Another of the Holbrook family's sows, Hashtag, delivered 13 piglets on Sept. 22. A third pen in the swine barn, which also houses goats, held 11 9-week-old pigs from Quail Haven Farm sleeping in a pile.

The younger piglets were hungry, as expected of piglets. There was some squealing, climbing and piling on as the piglets battled for their chosen teat. Curly little pink tails wagged when they did.

Piglets are born approximately 3 months, 3 weeks and 3 days after breeding, Holbrook said.

"And then you just hope for the best," he said.

— Tammy Ayer