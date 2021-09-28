Yakima native Kevin Holzer lives in Oregon but returns a few times a year to visit family. This year, he came back for the Central Washington State Fair — as a performer.
Holzer is a magician and made his stage debut as a student at the former Carroll High School in Yakima. That’s when he performed in the school’s annual Follies show after practicing tricks on his six brothers and sisters.
“I’m still at it and coming home to perform,” the 1975 Carroll graduate and semi-retired sign fabricator said in an email before his first stage show on Friday. The fair continues through Sunday.
Holzer has spent 40 years entertaining audiences throughout the Pacific Northwest, but this is his first time performing at the fair in the city where he grew up.
Last Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Holzer was on the community stage early each afternoon and the gazebo stage later. That was also the plan for Monday, but Holzer got rained out. So he decided to stay another night, instead of driving back to Gresham. He took his small rolling table with some tricks around on Tuesday afternoon, though he wasn’t scheduled to perform again until Friday.
Ready for magic
When he’s not on stage, Holzer likes to take that scaled-down version of his magic show on the road, so to speak. The table, with the words “The Magic Touch of Kevin Holzer,” has a compartment for storage. It gives him a chance to promote his shows and have fun meeting fairgoers.
On Tuesday, Holzer stood near the community stage as he prepared to move his table closer to the SunDome entrance. Props included two sizes of Rubik’s Cubes, some red foam clown noses, steel rings, sprinkles and Starburst candies.
“I go through a lot of sprinkles,” Holzer said of the trick where a handful of the colorful bits of sugar mysteriously turn into Starbursts. “Here it’s easy. I’m just pushing my table around and I’ll say, ‘Did you get your sprinkles?’”
Clown noses multiply exponentially in closed fists — much to the surprise of onlookers who thought they held just one or a few — and the two Rubik’s Cubes somehow end up with matching patterns on every side.
Numbers games
Holzer also likes to confound with numbers. His business card has a column of numbers that yield one total adding down the column, with a different total adding up it. The serial number on a dollar bill he borrowed from an onlooker, then put in an envelope, somehow matched the total that some kids got after multiplying some seemingly random three-digit numbers on a calculator.
Manipulating the inflexible steel rings is one of Holzer’s favorite magic tricks. When he was featured in the Yakima Herald-Republic 33 years ago, Holzer was photographed demonstrating his skill with the rings. Back then, he was buying most of the items for his shows from mail-order catalogues. Some came from a trick and puzzle store in downtown Yakima, Holzer said.
Along with working as a sign fabricator for Dwinell Central Neon, then a big sign company in Portland, Holzer has been a youth minister since 1980. “Most of my shows in Portland are for youth groups,” he said.
Holzer’s next shows will be Friday, at 1:30 p.m. (community stage) and 3:30 p.m. (gazebo stage). On Saturday he performs at 3:30 p.m. on the gazebo stage and 6:30 p.m. on the community stage. Sunday’s show times are 5:30 p.m. on the gazebo stage and 7:30 p.m. on the community stage.
