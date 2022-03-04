Mabton School District implemented a "secure and teach" order on Friday, March 4, 2022, according to a statement on the school’s Facebook page.
District officials learned of possible gunfire near school campuses at about 10:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to the statement. Mabton Junior Senior High School and Artz Fox Elementary operated under secure and teach. It was lifted later that morning.
Mabton schools were under a secure and teach order last week on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, due to a threat made against a high school student.
