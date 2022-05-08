Lynn Squeochs’ 44 years working in key positions for the Bureau of Indian Affairs earned her the reputation of being a walking encyclopedia of projects and other information concerning the Yakama Nation’s land, water and other resources.
She’s also a cattlewoman who runs a small herd at her home southwest of Granger.
But most of all, she’s a mother.
She has two grown children and two grandchildren. There’s not a day they’re absent from her life. To them, she’s a leader, a teacher, a historian and a mom.
She once shared those duties — with the exception of being a mom — with her late husband, Yakama Nation General Council Chairman Moses Squeochs. He died in October 2011, and Lynn has since carried out those duties.
Today — Mother’s Day — is set aside in honor of all that mothers do, which is duly noted every day by Lynn’s children.
Lynn, 67, retired from the BIA in 2018 but continues the family’s cattle business. Lynn and Moses instilled a hard-work ethic in their children, Graysen and Jonalee, that forged a path for them to earn master’s degrees and acquire prominent positions with the tribe.
Graysen is an engineer and Jonalee works in agricultural development.
Lynn also is helping raise her two grandchildren, 4-year-old Sahalie and Remi, 7.
Graysen and his wife, Danielle, would rather have their children with their grandmother rather than going to child care.
“Day care — it just seems like such a foreign thing to me,” Graysen said.
“When we had our children, Mom came to us and said, ‘Do you want me to watch your kids?’ That’s been wonderful. We couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Traditionally, Yakamas cared for their grandchildren while the parents hunted, fished and gathered food, a tradition still alive with the Squeochs family.
Lynn extends her family’s traditional culture to Sahalie and Remi.
“It’s been really fortunate that Mom has had the time to sit down with them,” Jonalee said. “She’s like a dual school.”
Graysen said he spent a lot of time with his mom’s parents on their ranch south of Toppenish Creek. He says most of his accomplishments today are rooted in his experiences growing up on his grandparents’ ranch.
“Whenever I get recognized for something I did, I always go back to the ranch,” he said. “And that’s what I want for my kids.”
And so it was on this recent spring afternoon at the Squeochs home.
Jonalee hopped in a flat-bed pickup, pulled around back and fetched a large bale of hay.
Everyone piled onto the pickup. It was time to feed the cows.
Danielle walked down to open the gates while the pickup carrying hay and everyone else motored out onto the pasture where about 20 head of cattle would be fed.
Jonalee, Sahalie and Remi pushed chunks of hay from the bale into the paths of the cows.
Standing in the middle of the pasture, Graysen, Danielle and Jonalee shared memories with Lynn.
Danielle recalled her first trip to the pasture years ago. Lynn whistled, saying the cows were on their way. Danielle wasn’t sure if Lynn was serious, until the cows showed up.
“They had their cows trained,” she recalled.
Danielle said Lynn was the best cook in the Valley.
“Oh yeah, Betty Crocker Award, FHA in high school,” Graysen added.
Jonalee said her mom maintains an unwavering interest in cooking.
“That’s one of the favorite things to watch in the house — cooking shows,” she said.
