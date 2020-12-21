The first program in the nation that will recognize work and apprenticeship experience to earn a bachelor’s degree is launching through a partnership between Central Washington University and Renton Technical College, according to the lieutenant governor’s office.
The program will offer adults working in the building and construction trades an opportunity to earn a bachelor of applied science degree focusing on project management, according to a news release.
Certain work and apprenticeship experience will be counted for college credit, and coursework offered online at an affordable rate and flexible schedule will be provided through CWU, the program website said. Industry leaders are involved in developing curriculum and prior learning policies to ensure the program provides relevant experience.
The new effort is expected to help experienced professionals earn a degree without leaving the field or starting from scratch on a degree program. The intent is to bolster career advancement.
Rolling admissions for the 2021 winter quarter are now open through CWU’s website at www.cwu.edu/it-management/bas-project-management.
The degree program, referred to as the apprenticeship pathway, is part of outgoing Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib’s Complete Washington initiative, which began in 2018 in an effort to increase the number of adults in Washington with college degrees. It will be taken over by incoming Lt. Gov. Denny Heck after the January transition.