WHITE SWAN — Timber Winnier, 17, held a bull thistle stalk up to the sunlight behind the Yakama Forest Products Log Office in White Swan after pulling it out of the ground. It’s a noxious weed that takes water from native plants, he said.
Over the past three months, students in the Yakama Forest Products Summer Program for young people have learned to identify native species and remove invasive ones, among other skills.
Trucks bring seeds into the mountains where the invasive plants then grow in old logging areas, Winnier said. Students cleared “truckloads and truckloads” of noxious weeds during the summer, said Virginia Yelechchin, 18, another student with the program, as she carried an armful of brush.
In about 10 minutes flat, Yelechchin, Winnier and four other students in the summer program cleared enough brush and weeds to park several cars near Simcoe Creek. They started work at 6 a.m., just as they have since the first week of June.
The goal of the summer program is to expose Yakama youths to possibilities for the future while teaching them about work ethic, job skills and their cultural landscape in the present. The program provides critical paid employment during the summer while also fostering professional opportunities. It is open to Yakama youths. This summer, it employed 20 students between the ages of 16 to 18.
“We all enjoyed having fun, learning a lot of new things,” Winnier said. “Most of our crew had never been up in the mountains, learning about their Indigenous foods, species of plants, trees. They learned a lot this summer.”
Students worked across the Yakama Reservation, cleaning campsites, clearing weeds and working at the YFP lumber yard. They learned to weld, identified local plants and toured colleges and museums. They also received basic first-aid certification.
Working and learning
Labor and education often went hand in hand.
“I’m always talking. They’re working, I’m talking, I’m working with them. Any time I think of something, I lay it on them,” said Nathan Hill, the youth program lead who has worked as a contractor and salmon fisherman on the reservation for most of his life. “Enforce the work ethics, get to work on time, be ready. Just the basic skills that you need to be employable.”
Hill works with the students on a day-to-day basis as their direct supervisor. The focus on teaching work ethic and creating employment opportunities has taught students a lot.
Yelechchin said that aspect of it — understanding the importance of employment — might be the most important thing she’s learned.
“The fact of growing up and learning responsibilities,” she said. “Having a job, being consistent. I feel like (learning) that is a pretty big part for everyone, just in general.”
Doug Olney, a forestry team member who is part of the program in an advisory role, said he has taught students about ecology and land management. When students clear invasive species or head into the mountains, he imparts scientific knowledge about resources and how they’re changing.
“I try to instill good ecology in them,” Olney said. “We believe in good, sustainable forest practices.”
Olney emphasizes the importance of creating habitat and healthy forests while logging, especially in the face of climate change and weather disasters. Students worked with officials from Yakama Nation Fisheries on streamside projects to decrease erosion.
“We’ve made beaver dam analogs to help bring the water back,” Yelechchin said. “We want to get erosion out of it.”
That hands-on environmental science is career-building for Jayson Queahpama, 17.
“During or after high school, I want to study environmental engineering,” he said. “Two days ago, we were learning about insects that kill the trees and other viruses. It was pretty fun.”
Yakama Forest Products Resource Manager Cristy Fiander said they’ve incorporated some cultural education throughout the summer, as well. Most of the students are enrolled members of the Yakama Nation and organizers want students to learn more about their land.
“We try to teach them and expose them to is a little bit of our culture,” Fiander said. “We are Yakama Nation and we did involve some cultural activities.”
Fiander and Hill said students learned more about closed areas on the reservation, places which are only open to tribal members.
Path to employment
Another important reason for the program’s focus on youth is to literally become the future of Yakama Forest Products. The youth program is paid, which allows students to earn their own money, but the program also creates a pipeline for youth to get full-time jobs with YFP.
“The purpose of it is to get kids interested in these types of jobs because we’re having a shortage of millworkers, a shortage of different skilled laborers in maintenance,” Fiander said. “We’re just trying to get kids interested in these types of jobs that are available.”
In 2021, the program’s first year, two of the 15 students went on to work full-time at YFP. This year, three more will start full-time employment in White Swan. Their opportunities are plentiful, from wood stacking to security to working in the mill. The pay is solid, as are overtime and benefits.
Those new, full-time employees are helping with labor shortages that Yakama Forest Products has faced for the last several years. Organizers have given preference to family members of YFP workers and YFP contractors, hoping to bolster their staff. Students come out of the program ready to work.
“It keeps options open,” Winnier said. “We have the knowledge of learning it and knowing how this works and understanding how scaling works and machines run. So that will help us in the future.”
Winnier’s last day with the summer program was Friday. On Monday, he starts full-time with Yakama Forest Products.
More opportunities await
While the program is relatively narrow in scope — it serves 20 students, many of whom have family members who work with YFP — organizers hope it is a sign of more to come. It’s funded by profits from YFP’s business, said Olney, and other tribal enterprises are hoping to enact similar programs.
“It’s a good opportunity to open their eyes,” he said. “It’s something that will grow and we’ll build on in future years.”
Hill said Yakama Forest Products received more than 40 applications this year and he hopes Yakama youth can find similar employment opportunities soon.
“There’s projects to be done,” he said.
Fiander and Hill said the program also exposes students to educational opportunities. Summer program students toured the Burke Museum in Seattle and Heritage University in Toppenish, where several are now planning to take classes in the fall. There’s a balance struck for students who are choosing between college and a profession.
“There are opportunities out there, be it millwrights or electricians and stuff like that,” Hill said. “But we want to give them a taste of higher education, as well, because we totally support that.”
At the end of the summer, organizers want students to know that they have a lot of options if they work hard. They see students’ work, present and future, as a community benefit. In the meantime, students in the second cohort of the summer program enjoyed their summer laughing, living and making a little money.
“They’re all happy-go-lucky, all 20 of them,” Hill said. “It was awesome.”
