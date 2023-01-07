TOPPENISH — Step into the small Panadería El Porvenir and you'll find piñatas hanging down from the ceiling in between shelves bursting with baked goods. There’s barely room for two people to walk around the shop’s aisles. On Jan. 6, the Toppenish-based bakery gets even smaller.
Every square inch of Panadería El Porvenir is filled with boxes and every box is filled with Rosca de Reyes, or king's cake. Stacks of them top shelves and milk crates, climb onto counters, wait inside glass cases and find their way onto even the red tile floor, growing like a miniature cardboard and cake city.
Between the boxes and other baked goods, workers rush as they have since midnight — baking, preparing, boxing and completing orders for Día de Los Reyes, or Three Kings’ Day, on Jan. 6.
Miguel Montiel Jr. and his father own Panadería El Porvenir on Toppenish Avenue. The family has been making Rosca de Reyes for four generations.
“Everything is made day of,” Miguel Montiel Jr. said. “Every day we make them fresh.”
Three Kings' Day
Three Kings’ Day marks the day the three wise men brought gifts to a newborn Jesus. The celebration is popular, particularly in Western Mexico, said Rodrigo Rentería-Valencia.
Rentería-Valencia, an assistant professor in anthropology and interim associate dean for graduate studies at Central Washington University in Ellensburg, added that the tradition has grown in Central Washington.
"The traditions migrated with the people," he said.
It’s an important tradition to Briseida Gomez, who works at family-owned La Morenita Bakery at 117 E. Walnut St. in Yakima.
“I like that we still have a piece of where we’re from,” she said.
Three Kings’ Day is usually accompanied by Rosca de Reyes, a cake-type bread baked into an oval crown with numerous frutas and sugar toppings representing jewels and ornaments, said bakers at La Morenita.
Tiny, white plastic figurines are baked into the cake representing baby Jesus. Traditionally, the baby’s finder wins a bit of good luck and good fun. The person must make tamales for Candelaria, another holiday celebrated on Feb. 2.
La Morenita and El Porvenir have been baking Rosca de Reyes for 30 years in the Yakima Valley. They started in 1993, when each made about 20 orders. This year, Rafael Gomez, owner of La Morenita, said they baked over 700. Miguel Montiel, co-owner of El Porvenir, said they would bake around 2,000.
Panadería El Porvenir
Each bakery does it slightly differently, said Axel Montiel. Axel is Miguel’s brother. He spends most of his year in Los Angeles but has traveled to Yakima for the last two decades to help make Rosca de Reyes.
The family and around a dozen workers had been baking since midnight. Miguel Montiel laughed when asked about the long hours Friday and reached for an energy drink. It’s like this every year, he said, and the fresh Rosca de Reyes are higher quality.
The dough is mixed, stretched and allowed to rise before it is shaped into an oval and the baby is mixed in. Then icing and toppings are added before it’s baked. Axel Montiel said toppings vary, but the shape is usually the same.
Miguel Montiel Jr. said El Porvenir’s unique ingredients this year are walnuts and fig frutas, a sweet jelly-like treat laid on the cake. His uncle added that they are always looking for quality ingredients and make little changes every year to attract customers.
“It’s a challenge to become the best, to be the best,” Axel Montiel said.
Miguel Montiel said part of the reason the recipe has changed is due to changes in what is available. Thirty years ago, there were no frutas, so bakers had to improvise with cream and sugar. The plastic dolls are still ordered from Mexico.
Now, Rosca de Reyes is so popular, it can be hard to get the boxes, eggs and toppings. Miguel Montiel Jr. noted that high prices and competition from big chains like Walmart and Safeway made it more expensive, but that they’re still proud of the quality they produce.
"It's been a long journey, from the beginning to now," Miguel Montiel said in Spanish.
La Morenita Bakery
Rafael Gomez, owner of La Morenita, was hidden in a maze of baking sheets, ovens and Rosca de Reyes in his office on Friday. Briseida Gomez said he’d been there since 4 a.m., along with other family members come to help cashier and fold boxes. The bakers were in at 3 a.m. and they will work until 4 or 5 p.m.
In the afternoon, lines will stretch out the door.
Rafael Gomez remembers when there used to be only two or three panaderías in the Yakima Valley. Now, the tradition is more widespread.
"Everyone eats it," he said.
Briseida Gomez has noticed the increase in orders to workplaces like banks, warehouses and offices. She thinks it’s a sign of the growing Hispanic population.
Her father said his recipe has changed little in the 30 years he’s been making Rosca de Reyes. The frutas used to be natural, and you could feel the seeds in your mouth, Rafael Gomez said, but that’s a difficult ingredient to get.
People have begun to ask for more complicated Rosca de Reyes, Rafael Gomez added. In Mexico, bakers are beginning to include fillings of chocolate, cajeta or cream. Those are expensive and time-consuming additions, he said.
Customers still come out, though. It’s heartwarming, said Briseida Gomez.
“It’s nice to see that our community still keeps that alive,” she said.
Micaela Rodriguez is one of those community members. Smiling in the passenger seat of her car, she said she’d spent 40 years in Yakima and bought a Rosca de Reyes every year.
“Es una tradición,” she said.
