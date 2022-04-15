A Yakima County sheriff’s deputy and two people were injured in a crash Thursday afternoon in Wapato.
Deputy Cristan Sandoval, 26, was driving west on West First Street in Wapato at the intersection with U.S. Highway 97 around 5:40 p.m. when his Ford Explorer patrol vehicle hit a 2015 Kia Optima that was heading south on the highway, according to a Washington State Patrol news release. Sandoval’s vehicle then hit a 2011 Subaru Forester that was heading east on West Wapato Road, the release said.
Sandoval and the Kia’s occupants, Michelle R. Dominguez, 40, of White Swan and Leandro J. Dominguez, 28, of Toppenish, were taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital with injuries, the release said. Their conditions were not immediately known.
The Subaru’s driver, 33-year-old Maira Reyes-Molina of Harrah, was not injured, the release said.
Troopers said everyone was wearing seat belts and intoxicants were not a factor in the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, the release said.
Sandoval was hired by the sheriff’s office in April 2021, sheriff’s spokesperson Casey Schilperoort said. He did not have any additional information on the crash.
