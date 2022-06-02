Legends Casino Hotel’s rebound from the pandemic has meant more funding for area nonprofits and emergency responders.
Through its Yakama Cares program, the casino provided more than $500,000 to 144 nonprofits. Grants to law enforcement, health care and other groups brought the total money distributed to almost $1.1 million.
The amount given to the nonprofits exceeded even pre-pandemic levels of disbursements, Deirdre Fojuwaye, the Yakama Nation casino’s assistant marketing director, said at Wednesday’s disbursement ceremony.
“We’re only able to do this grant distribution because the community supports us,” Fojuwaye said. “We’re grateful for the community support.”
The pandemic took a significant bite out of the casino’s revenue in 2020, with last year’s disbursements at $301,000. Things improved in 2021 with the casino back open. The program’s funding is based on a percentage of the casino’s annual revenue.
This year, 274 nonprofit organizations applied for grants, and a committee culled the list to 144 recipients, who lined up at the casino’s event center to receive their checks.
The grants ranged from $30,000 to the Klickitat County District 8 Volunteer Fire Department for equipment to $1,000 to the John Campbell Parent Teacher Organization in Selah for math supplies.
Fojuwaye said local fire departments and school districts represented half of the recipients of this year’s grants.
Yakima Fire Department received $15,000 that Fire Chief Aaron Markham said will go toward purchasing more wildland fire protective gear for firefighters, as well as a drone for use by the department’s water-rescue crews.
Markham said the protective equipment will be useful in dealing with fires in wildland areas adjoining Cowiche and tribal land. Cowiche firefighters also received a $5,000 grant for protective gear.
Markham said the drone will give search and rescue crews a bird’s-eye view of an area, which can aid in locating and rescuing someone lost on the river or in a lake.
Davis High School’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support program received a $1,500 grant for incentives for students to engage in positive behavior and participate in programs.
Michelle Dixon, a co-facilitator in the program, said this year, in the wake of the pandemic, they are focusing on students’ social and emotional wellness, encouraging students who need help to get it, telling them “It’s OK not to be OK.”
“We’re super excited,” Dixon said as she waited to pick up her check. “We never applied for a grant before.” She was grateful for the casino’s support for the school district.
The casino also gave out $537,773.24 in Community Impact Fund grants. The city of Toppenish received the largest grant, $132,055, to help purchase a new fire truck.
Yakima County Sheriff’s Office received $72,782 that will be used to purchase new rifle-proof plates for body armor, cameras to allow deputies to look inside crawl spaces and a “super glue” fuming cabinet, a device that uses vaporized cyanoacrylate adhesive to bring out fingerprints on wood, rubber and other materials that don’t lend themselves to traditional fingerprint-lifting methods.
“It’s going to be helping us solve more crimes,” Sheriff Bob Udell said. The sheriff’s office would have to send such items out for examination, but will now be able to do it in-house, he said.
The armor plates are inserted inside bullet-proof vests to provide protection against high-powered rifle bullets. Udell said the plates he’s ordering are lighter than the ones previously used, reducing fatigue and discomfort on deputies, while still providing protection in active-shooter incidents.
The cameras are mounted on poles, Udell said, allowing deputies to look inside crawl spaces or around corners without unnecessarily exposing themselves.
Udell said the grant helps his office stretch its budget and get the equipment it needs.
