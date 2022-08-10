Plans are in the works to build four additional roundabouts on the Yakama Reservation, the state Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.
Three of the roundabouts will be built on U.S. Highway 97 and one on State Route 22.
This comes after last year’s construction of a roundabout near Toppenish at the intersection of U.S. Highway 97, McDonald and Becker roads.
Since completion, about 3.8 million motorists have successfully navigated that roundabout with two crashes that involved an impaired driver and an unlicensed driver, the release said.
DOT has worked in partnership with the Yakama Nation since 2018 on projects aiming to improve safety on highways through the reservation, according to a DOT news release.
Roundabouts slow down traffic and eliminate T-bone crashes.
Funding is already available for three roundabouts on Highway 97 at the intersections of Lateral A, State Route 22 and Larue Road.
A fourth roundabout will be built where State Routes 22 and 223 intersect, the release said.
The projects will receive $1 million from a $100 million federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability grant awarded to several projects statewide.
U.S. Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray announced the grant awards in Wednesday news release.
The Yakama Nation recently signed a resolution allowing DOT to move forward with the projects.
Highway 97 through the reservation has the highest car and pedestrian crash rates in the state, disproportionately impacting Native American and Alaskan Native populations, the release said.
“Roundabouts greatly reduce the chances of a head-on and T-bone collisions. Since roundabouts slow traffic down, the severity of crashes is much lower, reducing the number of the most serious and fatal injuries,” said Brian White, DOT’s assistant region administrator.
