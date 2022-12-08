Thousands of traps, state-approved restrictions on moving agricultural materials and other efforts appear to have made a small dent in the number of Japanese beetles threatening plants in the Yakima Valley.
Washington State Department of Agriculture officials said Wednesday they captured 23,945 of the invasive pests in Yakima County this year, a slight decline from the 24,048 trapped in 2021. Almost all of those were caught in the Grandview area.
In a Wednesday morning online news conference, WSDA spokesperson Karla Salp said the agency’s trapping, community outreach and the diligence of Grandview residents and businesses likely contributed to the decline.
“We trapped fewer beetles than we did in 2021 — that’s the good news. The beetle population did not double in size,” said Sven-Erik Spichiger, an entomologist with WSDA, during the news conference.
He noted more traps — 3,316 of them, more than three times as many as 2021 — were placed across the Yakima Valley this year, so fewer adult beetles were caught in each trap.
However, Sprichiger said there was a concentration of 186 beetles trapped near Wapato in 2022, indicating the ease with which the insects can spread to new areas.
The pests were first reported there July 19 on a homeowner's pea and grape plants, prompting more traps to be set up in and around Wapato.
“Adults can accidentally hitch a ride on anything that’s stored outside, and be spread by human activity,” he said. “It’s not hard to imagine an adult (beetle) landing on a pickup truck, or an item transported in the bed of a pickup truck, that drove up the road (from Grandview) to Wapato.”
Beetle background
First found more than 100 years ago on the East Coast, Japanese beetles have gradually spread westward across the U.S., eating more than 300 types of plants, including roses, grapes and hops. Adults damage plants by skeletonizing the leaves, and they also feed on buds, flowers and fruit. The larvae are found in soil associated with the roots of host plants.
A Grandview resident first noticed the invasive pests on her roses in 2020, which prompted WSDA officials to deploy 1,900 traps across the state in 2021 to gauge the extent of the problem. About 900 traps were set in a 49-square-mile area around Grandview.
In September of this year, WSDA approved a quarantine of items such as topsoil, yard debris, sod and plants from the infestation area.
In May, a lawn care company began spraying an insecticide to kill the beetles’ larvae in a 3,100-acre area centered around Grandview, covering a chunk of southeast Yakima County and small portion of western Benton County.
Camilo Acosta, the WSDA’s Japanese beetle eradication coordinator, said in May that insecticide treatments in 2022 will begin impacting beetle populations in 2023 and beyond, as they target developing grubs who emerge the next year as adult beetles.
Looking ahead to 2023
Spichiger, the WSDA entomologist, echoed Acosta’s comments that insecticide treatments will be a multi-year process, and properties treated this year would need to be treated again in 2023.
Property owners need to give permission to WSDA for insecticide treatments, and that process will start this winter as postcards are mailed to Grandview area residents.
WSDA spokesperson Amber Betts said 2,038 properties in the Grandview area were treated with insecticide this year.
“We targeted about 3,000 properties (for insecticide treatments), and we weren’t able to get access to all of them,” Spichiger said. “This effort took five to six years to reduce the beetle population in Idaho, and it’s taken close to 10 years in Oregon … it won’t happen overnight.”
The quarantine of plants and yard waste out of the Grandview area began Sept. 15 after a public hearing and other steps in a months-long approval process.
During that process, WSDA officials stressed the importance of controlling the beetle population and containing their spread geographically, especially in a portion of Washington with a strong agricultural economy.
“If the Japanese beetle becomes permanently established in Washington state, it could pose a significant economic threat to the state’s agricultural industries,” said Greg Haubrich, pest program manager for WSDA.
During the summer, exactly one Japanese beetle was reported in Richland, at a Home Depot store, Acosta reported. No other beetles were found at that location or anywhere else in the Tri-Cities the rest of the year, he said.
More information about the WSDA’s Japanese beetle eradication program is available online at agr.wa.gov/departments/insects-pests-and-weeds. Search for "Japanese beetle" under the listing of insects.
The agency’s 2022 campaign to control the pest also has been summarized in a YouTube video at Japanese beetle eradication project.
