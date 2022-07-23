Grandview residents can now bring their yard waste to a new drop-off location to avoid spreading invasive Japanese beetles.
The site at 875 Bridgeview Road is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, and there is no charge for disposal, Washington State Department of Agriculture said Friday. Other days will be determined and announced at agr.wa.gov/beetles.
The WSDA is hoping to establish an official quarantine for an area of Grandview to help contain the Japanese beetle species that could be in place by September.
“Until the proposed quarantine is adopted, residents who want to help us in our efforts can bring their yard waste to our disposal site,” said Camilo Acosta, WSDA eradication coordinator. “This is the best way to ensure we keep the infestation from spreading.”
Japanese beetle eggs and larvae live in the soil below the surface, Acosta said, and preventing the spread of the pests requires not moving that yard waste or fill, and leaving soil on site. Providing a drop-off site inside the infestation zone allows residents to remove the debris from their property without spreading the infestation further.
To enter the gated yard waste drop-off area, residents must show ID and proof of residence in the infestation zone. Accepted documentation includes utility or water bills that match the ID or driver’s license.
Items accepted for drop off include brush, branches and roots; leaves; grass clippings; fruit and vegetable trimmings; weeds; flowers; plants; shrubs; sod; stumps if roots are attached; and topsoil containing vegetative material.
Other efforts
The yard waste drop-off site and proposed quarantine are among several steps WSDA is taking to prevent the spread of Japanese beetles throughout the Yakima Valley and other parts of the state.
In May, the Senske lawn care service company began spraying an insecticide to kill the beetles’ larvae in a 3,100-acre area centered around Grandview, Acosta said. He estimated there were 4,200 properties within the treatment area.
A Grandview resident first noticed the beetles on her roses in 2020. That prompted WSDA to deploy 1,900 traps across the state in 2021 to gauge the extent of the problem.
About 900 traps were set in a 49-square-mile area around Grandview, and these traps caught 24,048 beetles, Acosta said. Almost all of the beetles found in Washington were concentrated in this mostly residential area, prompting WSDA officials to begin their eradication plan this year.
First found in New Jersey in 1916, Japanese beetles will eat more than 300 types of plants, including roses, grapes and hops. The adult beetles damage plants by skeletonizing the leaves. Adults also feed on buds, flowers and fruit on the plants and are frequently intercepted on fruit transported from the eastern U.S.
The Japanese beetle larvae are found in soil associated with the roots of host plants. They are common under turf and sod, and can be moved in potted plants, WSDA media relations coordinator Amber Betts said. She noted beetles can lay 60-100 eggs, meaning there will likely be much more than 24,000 beetles in southeast Yakima County this year.
Grubs were found for the first time this year on June 13 in Grandview.
Quarantine
A public hearing about the quarantine will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the Learning Center, 313 Division St. in Grandview. The proposed adoption date is Aug. 9 and the quarantine would go into effect in September.
Residents may participate in the Aug. 2 public hearing in person, virtually through the Microsoft Teams conference meeting link on the WSDA website, or by calling in (audio only) at 564-999-2000. Callers will need to enter the phone conference ID number, 291 459 81#.
Written comments on the quarantine may be submitted to Gloriann Robinson, agency rules coordinator, Washington State Department of Agriculture, P.O. Box 42560, Olympia, WA 98504-2560. Written comments are due by 5 p.m. Aug. 2.
Comments may also be emailed to WSDARulesComments@agr.wa.gov, or faxed to 360-902-2092, attention to Gloriann Robinson.
More information on the rule language or the rule-making process is available on the WSDA rule-making webpage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.