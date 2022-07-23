Yakima County sheriff’s deputies rescued a Camp Hope resident from the Yakima River in Parker on Friday afternoon.
Deputies were called around 1:45 p.m. after a fisherman heard her screaming for help near the Sunnyside Dam, about three miles south of the Interstate 82-U.S. Highway 97 junction, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. The woman, who was nude, was holding on to a piece of metal near the dam, Schilperoort said.
Deputies and firefighters threw the woman a rope and pulled her to safety, and she was taken to a local hospital to be checked out, Schilperoort said.
It is not known where the woman got into the river, Schilperoort said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.