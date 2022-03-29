A 33-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash west of Toppenish Monday night, Yakima County sheriff’s deputies report.
Deputies, Yakama Nation Tribal Police and firefighters from Yakima County Fire District 5 were called around 7:20 p.m. for a crash at the intersection of Fort and Becker roads about two miles west of Toppenish, according to a sheriff’s news release.
Responders found a Mitsubishi Galant and a Ford Mustang in the intersection, the release said.
Investigators determined that the Mustang was traveling north on Becker Road and failed to stop at Fort Road and went into the path of the Galant, which had the right of way, the release said. The Mustang was hit on its right front passenger door, the release said.
A 33-year-old woman in the Mustang’s front passenger seat was pronounced dead at the scene. The Mustang’s driver, a 36-year-old woman, had what were described as “extensive injuries” and a 30-year-old woman in the back seat was critically injured, the release said.
The two injured women were taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital by ambulance, and no further information is available on their condition.
A 30-year-old Toppenish man and three children were in the Mitsubishi, the release said, and the driver was taken to Astria Toppenish Hospital, while the children were not seriously hurt.
The women from the Mustang were all Yakama Nation citizens, the release said, and the crash is being investigated by tribal police.
