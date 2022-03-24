A 20-year-old woman was killed in a crash between a pickup and a semi-truck trailer Wednesday near Mabton.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies say the woman was driving the pickup east in the 600 block of Murray Road around 10:30 p.m. as a semi-truck with a flatbed trailer was backing on to a resident’s property. The pickup hit the side of the flatbed trailer, killing the woman instantly, according to a release from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
A 20-year-old man in the pickup was injured and taken to a local hospital, the release said. His condition was not immediately available.
The accident is under investigation, the release said. Investigators said intoxicants do not appear to be a factor, but that speed and inattention were factors.
