Ostrom Mushroom Farms sold its Sunnyside facility to Windmill Farms, a mushroom grower based in Ontario, Canada, earlier this month.
Windmill Farms operates similar, organic mushroom farms in Ashburn and Manchester, Ontario. This is the company’s first expansion into the Pacific Northwest, according to a news release from Windmill Farms.
Ostrom moved to Central Washington from the Olympia area in 2019, when the company built a new facility on Midvale Road in Sunnyside and employed about 200 workers.
Ostrom has been enmeshed in controversy in recent months as farmworkers advocated for improved conditions and the state attorney general filed a civil rights lawsuit against the company.
In its news release, Windmill Farms CEO Clay Taylor said he was excited “to work with a talented team of employees.” The release also said the new owners wanted to create local economic opportunity and food security and would retain most of the workers at the mushroom farm under the terms of the sale.
Workers rallied in June demanding higher wages and voted to unionize with United Farm Workers in September. Ostrom did not formally recognize the farmworkers union.
In August, the state attorney general sued Ostrom, alleging the company discriminated and retaliated against workers. That case is ongoing, according to an email from Brionna Aho, communications director for the Office of the Attorney General. Trial has been set for Jan. 8, 2024, in Yakima County Superior Court.
In a news release, the UFW alleged workers were rehired by Windmill Farms with “lower wages, in less preferable jobs” and a new arbitration agreement for labor disputes. UFW called the arbitration agreement “oppressive” and said workers will continue to organize and seek a union contract.
Windmill Farms is owned by Instar Asset Management, a Toronto-based company that focuses on infrastructure investments.
