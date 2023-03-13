Windmill Farms, which recently purchased Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside, plans to increase training and support for staff, invest in maintenance and expand production, the company's CEO says.
But an organizer for the United Farm Workers, which represents farmworkers at the Midvale Road plant, says the union is concerned by the sale.
CEO Clay Taylor said Windmill Farms is focused on the technology and assets it acquired with Ostrom.
“It’s just a fantastic opportunity, in our opinion. It’s a beautiful farm,” Taylor said. “We see a great platform to continue to grow and create jobs and opportunities and contribute to economic development in Sunnyside.”
Windmill Farms bought the mushroom farm in mid-February. Ostrom is being sued by the state attorney general in a workplace discrimination lawsuit, and farmworkers at the plant rallied for months to improve working conditions and gain recognition for their union.
Workers voted to unionize with UFW in 2022. When asked whether Windmill Farms would recognize a workers union, Taylor said he could not comment because he was unaware of the situation.
Windmill Farms is committed to creating a good working environment and hiring local workers, he said. The new owners do not employ H-2A workers – foreign employees with seasonal visas for agricultural labor – and have received several hundred applications already, according to Taylor.
“I’m not up to date on what was transpired with previous ownership, so I can’t really comment on that,” Taylor said. “We’re very committed to providing a safe workplace to employees that is free from any form of discrimination and to positively contribute to the Sunnyside community.”
After months of organizing, voting for unionization and enduring a stressful working environment, workers are frustrated by the recent turn of events, said UFW Director of Communications Antonio De Loera. De Loera was concerned “that the Ostrom company would rather sell than work with a union.”
De Loera said the UFW tried to contact Instar Asset Management, the Canadian private equity firm that owns Windmill Farms, but has not heard back. In a press release, the UFW said workers at the plant were terminated and then offered new contracts as a part of the sale.
De Loera said the new contracts came with lower wages in less desirable jobs, and he alleged that workers were given little time to make a decision. UFW organizers were also concerned by an arbitration agreement included in the new contract, he said.
“It’s a tactic to basically silence the workers,” De Loera said. “It seems to be legally allowable.”
Arbitration agreements mandate that employees and employers resolve disputes through an arbitrator rather than the court system.
Taylor said staff members were offered competitive wages and an “attractive” benefits package and that most decided to stay on.
“We have extended offers to all the former employees in the facility at what I would say are market competitive wages with eligibility for a very attractive benefits plan,” he said.
Windmill Farms will invest in maintenance operations to create more beneficial and efficient working conditions, said Taylor, and he praised the staff who stayed.
“We’re really looking forward to working with folks and we can see there’s some really, really talented folks within the operation,” he said. “Given the support and the training that we can turn that into just a fantastic business.”
Windmill Farms has operated for more than 30 years, and many of the managers have extensive experience growing mushrooms using the methods employed on Midvale Road. Taylor hopes to bring that expertise to Sunnyside and increase production.
“Based on our observations, production had been mediocre for some time. There are definitely areas that can be improved upon,” he said.
The Midvale Road plant uses the same Dutch-style mushroom-growing technology that is employed by Windmill's two Canadian farms.
“It was really the asset because we understand the technology that’s there. It’s a great facility and it’s unlike others in the United States,” Taylor said. “We were looking to broaden our reach across North America and develop our markets more on a national basis.”
It’s the company’s first foray into production in the United States. Windmill Farms mushrooms can be found in parts of the Midwest, but Taylor said the company wants to also distribute in the Pacific Northwest.
De Loera said the UFW will continue to support worker efforts to unionize.
"We're just going to keep fighting," he said.
