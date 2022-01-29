PARKER — The bald eagle didn’t waste much time once the cardboard box that held him on a trip from Pendleton, Ore., to the Sunnyside Canal near Parker was opened.
The raptor took a couple steps out of the box and, with a flap of the wings, was airborne, flying across the rest area along the Yakima Valley Highway, alighting on a nearby tree and surveying the area, to the delight of the volunteers from the bird rescue group that had released him.
“It’s perfect,” said Shelly LaPierre-McAllister, one of the rescuers. “He is there (in the tree) and getting his bearings.”
For the group, the release was a happy ending to the eagle’s story, as well as a reminder of the danger that lead fishing weights and shot pose to wildlife, especially raptors.
The bird was found the morning of Jan. 9 near Zillah, suffering from what turned out to be lead poisoning. But, thanks to volunteers from Pendleton-based Blue Mountain Wildlife, he was able to recover and return to the Yakima Valley.
Blue Mountain works with orphaned, sick and injured wildlife, treating them so they can be safely released back into the wild, as well as educating the public on how their actions affect the environment and wildlife.
LaPierre-McAllister said she and her husband received a call from Yakima County dispatchers about a sick eagle found near Zillah.
“He was really, really sick,” LaPierre-McAllister said. “He was laying on his chest with his wings out.”
She said the bird had vomited earlier, suggesting that his last meal was the cause of his illness. She picked up the unnaturally docile bird and, working with other volunteers in relay, shuttled him down to Blue Mountain’s facility in Pendleton, where a blood test showed the eagle had a toxic amount of lead in his blood.
Lead poisoning
Lead affects birds’ neurological and reproductive systems, which can cause them to lose their sense of balance and interfere with their ability to fly. As a result, eagles can starve to death.
At the facility, the eagle received chelation therapy to remove the lead from his system. The treatment involves injecting chemicals that bind with the lead and allow it to be expelled.
In her blog, Blue Mountain Wildlife’s Executive Director Lynn Tompkins said the eagle quickly responded to treatment, and had no sign of lead in his system after the first course of therapy.
“It may be that his exposure to lead was acute and the lead didn’t have time to move from his blood to other organs in his body before chelation removed it,” Tompkins wrote.
LaPierre-McAllister and Michelle Rosenkranz, a Blue Mountain volunteer from Kennewick, said the bird was poisoned either by eating an animal that had been shot with lead ammunition or had swallowed lead fishing weights.
The use of lead by hunters and anglers is something that Blue Mountain is trying to stop, urging people to use non-lead alternatives, such as steel or copper.
“We want to get the message out to stop using lead,” Rosenkranz said.
On Saturday, the eagle was placed in a used cardboard shipping box that, appropriately, had U.S. Postal Service tape on the side depicting an eagle. He was returned to the Yakima Valley by another relay of volunteers.
Rosenkranz picked up the eagle at Umatilla, Ore., and drove him to Parker for the release. LaPierre-McAllister, who first rescued the bird, was given the honor of releasing him back into his habitat.
LaPierre-McAllister said the goal is to try to release the birds as close as possible to the place where they were found.
But the group couldn’t spend too much time watching the eagle settle in. They were off to rescue another bird in distress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.