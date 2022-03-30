The White Swan Community Library has closed temporarily so library administrators and management can address unanticipated operational issues.
The closure began Tuesday and a re-opening date for the library at 391 First St. hasn't been set, according to a news release from Yakima Valley Libraries. That will be shared with the public as soon as the date is set, the release said. The release didn't provide details on the operational issues.
For its first 22 years, the White Swan library moved from place to place. It moved to its current location in 1969, according to the library system.
Those who regularly use the White Swan library may visit the Harrah, Wapato or Toppenish community libraries. Find library locations and hours at www.yvl.org/locations.
Beginning Monday, April 4, the Harrah Community Library at 21 E. Pioneer St. will temporarily be open for an additional three days each week, Monday to Friday, from noon to 5 p.m., until further notice.
Also, because the White Swan library doesn't have an exterior book return, people should return library materials to an alternative community library.
Library materials checked out by White Swan patrons won't accrue overdue fines through April 30 or until the library reopens, whichever is sooner, library officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.