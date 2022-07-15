A fire destroyed a tavern in Brownstown on the Yakama Reservation last summer and its operator, Tim Castilleja, went missing.
The two-story brick tavern built in 1920 burned fast and hot. Castilleja, 56, lived at the tavern, named Jack’s Place.
Days later, federal investigators said possible human remains were recovered from the charred rubble, but further information wasn’t released.
Today, the public remains in the dark about Castilleja’s whereabouts and the cause of the fire.
The incident occurred amid increasing violent crime on this South-Central Washington reservation, where the homicide rate in 2020 alone was 10 times that of the state’s record year.
Getting any updates on the case isn’t easy.
The FBI is heading the probe into the fire and Castilleja’s whereabouts and typically doesn’t comment on ongoing investigations.
The Yakima County Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting. On Wednesday, Fire Marshal Chris Pederson said the fire’s cause has yet to be determined.
Meanwhile, speculation of foul play has been reverberating across the reservation.
The fire occurred June 12, just three days after Castilleja reluctantly testified in a murder trial in U.S. District Court. He was ordered to testify against Jordan Stevens, who was accused of murdering Alillia “Lala” Minthorn in a remote area north of the tavern.
Afraid, Castilleja didn’t show, so Chief Judge Stanley Bastian had him arrested, brought to court and forced to testify.
He told the jury how events unfolded the day Minthorn was killed. He said Stevens showed up with two others at the tavern and that he was carrying a rifle.
Castilleja said he asked to buy the rifle, but Stevens said he needed it.
A jury convicted Stevens of first-degree murder the following day, a Thursday.
Early Saturday morning, firefighters responded to the blaze at the tavern at 3060 Brownstown Road.
Castilleja couldn’t be found.
