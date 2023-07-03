Betty Garza grew up in Sunnyside. She remembers hanging out with her girlfriend at Sunnyside High School. She also remembers getting called slurs and getting beat up by other students due to her sexual orientation.
“It’s been a hard life,” said Garza, 62.
On Saturday, Garza was one of more than a dozen community members who walked along the Lower Yakima Valley Pathway between Edison Avenue and Lincoln Avenue, waving pride flags and rainbow fans and chanting “We’ve got Pride in Sunnyside.”
Garza said the march was a sign that things have improved, but there are still challenges for LGBTQ+ people in Sunnyside, she said. Draped in a Pride flag with a peace sign, Garza wanted to show people that it was OK to be yourself and love whom you want to love.
“It’s an eye-opener for some people, I hope,” Garza said. “It’s about having Pride.”
The march came several weeks after Mayor Dean Broersma decided not to sign a Pride Proclamation declaring June Pride Month in Sunnyside.
Chelsea Dimas, founder of local nonprofit Raíces, organized the march. Dimas has organized Pride events in June during the last two years, including karaoke, happy hour and yoga events this month. She said this was the first Pride March she knew of in Sunnyside.
Such events date back to June 1970, when demonstrators advocated for equal rights for LGBTQ+ people and honored events at New York’s Stonewall Inn in 1969, events that were a catalyst for the modern LGBTQ+ civil rights movement.
“It went amazing,” Dimas said of the march. “We recognize that not everyone may agree with us, but we do expect to be seen, to be recognized.”
Dimas’ sentiment was shared by other participants, who wanted to show support for LGBTQ+ community members in Sunnyside.
“It’s important for us to stand and show others they’re not alone,” said Philip Garza, a lifelong Sunnyside resident. “We’re a part of this community.”
Philip Garza only came out a few years ago in Sunnyside and he attends Pride celebrations in Yakima and Seattle, where he felt an inclusive and welcoming environment.
Broersma signed a Pride Proclamation in 2022. That was an exciting time, said Philip Garza, who was disappointed when the mayor did not make a proclamation this year.
Broersma explained his decision at a June 12 City Council meeting, where he said that did not support discrimination or abuse against LGBTQ+ people but called Pride Month and the proclamation divisive. Residents criticized and supported Broersma's actions at a June 26 council meeting.
“It was disappointing to us that the city isn’t standing behind us,” Philip Garza said. “We hope Sunnyside is able to change its mind and proclaim Pride Month.”
Dimas hopes Broersma signs the proclamation as well and said she is not concerned when it happens. She urged community members to contact the mayor and City Council.
“Even if it’s September and he signs it, I’ll be happy,” Dimas said.
“Pride isn’t just in June, Pride is every month,” Betty Garza said. “By the mayor doing this, we could breathe a lot easier, we could sleep a lot easier … It would mean the world to have him pass that, to have him proclaim it.”
She added that Pride Month was an opportunity to make LGBTQ+ people feel accepted. Kelly Martin-Carter, a retired schoolteacher from Granger, also grew up in Sunnyside.
She said she had seen students who were trying to understand their identities and sexual orientation and she wanted them to have resources and safe spaces to do that. She hoped the city’s elected officials paid attention to LGBTQ+ community members.
“I grew up here, I’m a Sunnyside grad and I’m ashamed,” Martin-Carter said.
One city official did show her support Saturday. Sunnyside City Manager Elizabeth Alba gathered with participants before the march began, but said she was unable to participate due to her arthritis.
She said it was her day off and she wanted to show her backing for the march.
“I’m proud of them,” she said.
Many drivers passing along the nearby Yakima Valley Highway showed support for marchers by honking their horns. One shouted a slur as they drove by, but many more cheered and shouted “Happy Pride.”
Dimas was encouraged by the support from passing community members and hoped to have a larger Pride Parade next year.
“Everyone deserves a fair chance. Everyone is human,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.