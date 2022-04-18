Wapato High School, in conjunction with the American Red Cross, will hold a blood drive Thursday, April 21, 2022, from noon to 5 p.m., according to a Wapato School District press release.
The drive will be open to donations from anyone older than 18, according to the release. Those interested in donating can preregister online with the ZIP code 98951.
Volunteers can enter through the school’s main entrance, the release said. The high school is at 1202 S. Camas Ave. in Wapato.
